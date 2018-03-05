Carrera 2018 advertising campaign #Driveyourstory with Ranveer Singh

New Delhi [India], Mar 05 (NewsVoir): Carrera, the global lifestyle brand, has launched its new 2018 campaign #DriveYourStory with their brand ambassador Ranveer Singh.

Raw portraits, instead of perfect and polished pictures. No artificial lighting, only the camera's flash. These are the components of Carrera #DriveYourStory campaign, combined to create a contemporary narrative that perfectly represents the spirit of the brand.

Ranveer Singh wears the new Signature collection that combines Italian Design, lightweight materials and artisanal care for details with a dash of urban attitude.

Beautifully crafted and perfectly balanced between fit and style, these styles are designed to make you stand out from the crowd.

"We have had an amazing year of association with Ranveer Singh and he has added his charismatic flavour to the brand. We are delighted to kick start the year by introducing our signature collection with Ranveer. It has been our constant endeavour to come up with innovative campaigns and collections that appeal to today's millennials," said Kyriakos Kofinas, Managing Director IMEA and APAC for Safilo Group.

"The new signature collection personifies the brand's craftsmanship and the bold style endorsed by the iconic personalities that wore them through over 60 years of history. I am happy to be part the latest #Driveyourstory campaign as I truly believe that stories, be it of hard work or success, ultimately defines a person. You'll see my story through this campaign," said Ranveer Singh.

In the latest Spring Summer campaign, Ranveer Singh will be seen sporting the Carrera sunglasses 166/S, 167/S and the frames 169/V and 156/V. (NewsVoir)