Cabinet's nod to Consumer Protection Bill a welcoming move, says IDSA

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): The Union Cabinet approved the new Consumer Protection Bill that proposes to establish an authority to safeguard the interest of the consumers and facilitating faster consumer redressal mechanism.

After the Cabinet nod, the Parliament is likely to pass the Consumer Protection Bill 2017 during this winter session. Once the Bill gets passed in the Parliament, the new Act will replace existing Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

The new Bill, after taking shape of an Act, will also have a mechanism for redressal of complaints regarding the defect in goods and deficiency in services.

"Indian Direct Selling Association welcomes the Cabinet nod to the new Consumer Protection Bill. We take this opportunity to thank the Council of Ministers for deciding to approve such a vital bill. We also appreciate and thank the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution for their relentless efforts over the last few months to present the Bill to Cabinet for approval," said Secretary General IDSA, Amit Chadha.

"We also remain hopeful that the Bill will be passed in the current session Parliament, something that would bring huge relief for the consumer and the Direct Selling Industry. For a long time now, IDSA has been advocating for tabling of the new Consumer Protection Bill in the interest of consumers. Direct Selling Industry thrives on consumer satisfaction and the new Act will ensure that consumer's interest remains at the top," added Amit Chadha.

The Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, has been stressing upon the need of a strong and exhaustive Consumer Protection Mechanism. During an international conference on Consumer Protection for East, South, Southeast and Asian nations, held in October 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the Government will soon enact a new Consumer Protection Act, keeping in view business practices and requirements of the country.

He had also stated that the new Act is in line with the revised UN guidelines on consumer protection. (ANI)