'Bullet Man' Sanjeev Sinha on India tour for Holistic Collaboration Discussions with Japan

New Delhi [India], Dec 7 (ANI-NewsVoir): Sanjeev Sinha, Advisor to Japan Railways for Ahmedabad Mumbai High Speed Railways Project is joining S. Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary of India and Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador of Japan to India at Global Technology Summit 2017 in Bangalore on December 7 and 8 to discuss India Japan collaboration in technology.

Further to Sinha's appointment as the Advisor to Japan Railways for Ahmedabad Mumbai High Speed Railways Project, he is leading a series of discussions in India on collaboration across technology, capital and human resource.

On December 9, Bangalore as the start up city of India will also host discussions on the combination of Japanese Capital and Indian Entrepreneurs led by Mr. Sinha at a Startup Master Class event organized by alumni of IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Bangalore.

The event will also discuss the India Japan Partnership Fund on the theme led by Sinha along with a team of English and Japanese bilingual finance professionals based in Tokyo.

The fund will cover a wide range of investments from ventures in High-Tech ICT like AI, Fintech to Meditech to the JVs in large scale infrastructure projects like the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail.

IIM Indore is hosting a similar event in conjunction with the newly founded TiE MP coordinated by its co-founder Pankaj Kankariaon December 13th. The event will leverage on Sinha's experience as the founding president of first chapter of the organization in Japan TiE Tokyo in 2008 and discuss the potential combination of technology, capital and human resource between India and Japan as well as Japan as a destination for career.

At the heart of the high-speed rail action, Ahmedabad, Sinha is scheduled to attend the convocation of Indus University on Dec. 16th where he serves a member of the board of management and will initiate discussions on a Japan Study Centre and Shinkansen Centre of Excellence.

The trip is scheduled to end with Sinha's session at Global Entrepreneurs Cafe event in Pune on Dec 16thand 17th.

Earlier on 1st of the month Sinha as the Founding President of IIT Alumni Association Japan lead organized an India-Japan Convention on Mass Transport and Urban Development attended by the Ambassador of India to Japan Sujan R Chinoy, former Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Hirabayashi, President of Japan India Global Infrastructure Research Institute Prof. Sanjay Pareek, Japan's largest construction company Shimizu's India COO Rajiv Duggal and Director of IIM Bangalore Prof. G. Raghuram at Chiba in greater Tokyo region.

"Such holistic collaboration across government, corporates, investors and academia is much needed to solve a long-lasting chicken and egg problem in India Japan collaboration," Sinha noted during his interview. (ANI-NewsVoir)