Budget to focus on agri, infra, healthcare, education: Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stressed that this year's Union Budget would focus on four aspects namely-strengthening of agriculture, education, healthcare benefits and improving infrastructure.

Addressing the Budget Session of Parliament, Jaitley said the Budget aims to create an honest, clean and transparent government of a strong confident New India, on the backdrop of the economic reforms taken in the recent past.

The following are the key focus areas of this year's Budget:

1. Strengthening of agriculture and rural economy.

2. Provision for good health to economically less privileged

3. Taking care of senior citizens

4. Infrastructure creation

5. Improving the quality of education in the country

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'minimum government, maximum governance', Jaitley stated that India's USD 2.5 trillion economy is on course to achieve a growth of 8 percent, following the 7.2-7.5 percent growth it achieved in the second half of 2018-19. (ANI)