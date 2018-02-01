Budget Day: Jaitley arrives in Parliament

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrived in Parliament on Thursday morning, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2018-19.

Jaitley, who examined the final copy of the document on Wednesday evening here, is expected to present the Budget in Parliament around 11 a.m., post a cabinet meeting.

He is also expected to address the media at around 3.30 p.m. this afternoon.

Jaitley, carrying the symbolic cherry-brown briefcase containing the Budget, was seen earlier at the Ministry of Finance (North Block) along with Finance Secretary Dr Hasmukh Adhia, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg and others.

This will be the last full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi-led government and the first post the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). (ANI)