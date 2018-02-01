Budget 18: Move from blackboard to digital board proposed

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday, while presenting the Union Budget 2018, proposed a gradual move from the traditional blackboard to the 'digital board'.

"Technology will be the biggest driver in improving quality of education. We propose to increase the digital intensity in education and move gradually from blackboard to digital board," Arun Jaitley said.

The government will launch 'Revitalising Infrastructure and Systems in Education' by 2022.

By 2022, every block with more than 50 percent ST population and at least 20,000 tribal people will have 'Ekalavya' school at par with Navodaya Vidayalas.

The government will also introduce 24 new medical colleges, including an upgradation of certain existing colleges. This move will ensure a government medical college in every state.

Jaitley also proposed to set up two new full-fledged schools of Planning and Architecture.

Union Budget 2018 lays a clear focus on strengthening of agriculture and rural economy, provision for good health to economically less privileged, infrastructure creation, senior citizens, and improving the quality of education in the country. (ANI)