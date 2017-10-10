Bookings commence for Honda CBR650F at Rs7.3L

New Delhi [India], Oct. 10 (ANI): Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. on Tuesday announced that bookings are now open for the new Honda CBR650F in India, a middleweight Super Sport style motorcycle at Rs. 7.30 lakhs (ex-showroom New Delhi)

The bike is a 649cc, DOHC inline, four-cylinder engine and a new 6-speed short ratio gearbox. With new additional value for the customers, CBR650F exhibits a new LED headlight, revised Nissin brake calipers, Showa Dual Bending Valve type fork and bronzed engine and head covers.

"The new CBR650F, delivers a strong dose of CBR series sporting intent and style. With a great combination of sporty style and powerful performance of inline four cylinder engine, CBR650F has got a long list of enthusiastic riders. The new CBR650F offers additional value at no increase in price from its previous generation," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd.

The CBR 650F comes with a new 41mm Showa Dual Bending Valve type fork that provides excellent control. It is lighter and regulates how much compression damping can be reinforced for delivering superior performance levels, equivalent to cartridge type suspension units. The single-tube, monoshock suspension unit with seven-stage spring preload adjustment and aluminium swing arm promises stability and strength.

The 2017 CBR650F is equipped with new dual-piston Nissin front calipers and sintered metal pads on 320 mm dual hydraulic front discs. The rear gets a 240 mm hydraulic disc with a single-piston caliper and resin mold pads.

The CBR 650F comes with a redesigned intake valve. The new 4-into-1 exhaust employs a dual-pass internal structure (rather than triple-pass) in the muffler, reducing back pressure. This helps deliver a wilder exhaust note when you wind on the throttle. Drive it out of a corner and accelerate through the six-speed gearbox and you get hard acceleration with the short gear ratios - more noticeable in the bike's mid-range.

The sporty clear-lensed LED headlight in the new CBR650F ensures that you can see well ahead on the darkest roads. The rear LED tail light is housed in the sleek tail section and emerges as a bright and noticeable spotlight. The CBR650F is built around a steel diamond frame, which has been strengthened towards the head and made flexible at the spars to provide excellent rigidity and balance.

The new CBR650F will be available in two colour variants - Millennium Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. Bookings can be done through the website or via Honda's exclusive sales and service Wing World outlets, located across 22 cities in India. (ANI)