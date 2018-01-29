Book on demystifying employee engagement in technology sector launched

New Delhi [India], Jan.29 (ANI-Newsvoir): In this new era of artificial intelligence, while the technology world is advancing at a break-neck speed, keeping teams together and aligned to the common business purpose is a challenge for leaders.

Targeted towards leaders of technology organisations, a new book titled 'Are You The Leader You Want To Be' has been launched.

The book launch event took place in Gurgaon. It was launched by senior industry leaders, including Swati Rangachari, Chief Corporate Affairs, Sterlite Technologies; Vijay Rai, President, NHRD; J P Singh, President-ICF Delhi/NCR Chapter; Malvieka Joshi, HR Head, Ciena India; and Chandan Kumar, Director-Marketing and Integrated Solutions, Huawei India.

Authors Manbir Kaur and Kathy Mitchell believe that even as the world of technology organisations is being subjected to greater turmoil, some great teams continue to outperform the market. While it is a dream of every leader to have a perfectly aligned and engaged team, it is easier said than done. They believe that this challenge is even more so for the technology leaders, who due to specific nature of their jobs, are even less equipped to deal with the people element at work.

The book includes one chapter to highlight these key traits and how these are responsible for the success of technology leaders till they assume the role of leadership. This resonated strongly with Abhay Savargaonkar, CTO, Bharti Airtel, the 3rd Largest Telecom operator in the world, who through a special message conveyed at the event that, "The book stands out because it focusses on these traits of tech leaders and ways to get over them in a very simplistic manner." He highlighted that leaders do not find this in any other leadership books available in the market.

For demystifying employee engagement for technology leaders, the book unveils a 5 Step, 'no fluff' framework called 'HUMAN'. The 'HUMAN' framework is a new paradigm on Employee Engagement and makes it tangible and measurable.

Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, The New York Times number 1 bestselling author of 'Triggers' and 'What Got You Here Won't Get You There' has endorsed the book and believes that the book will help leaders from all walks of life, but will be of greater benefit to the leaders who claim to be too busy to read this book. He says, "My advice to all such busy technology leaders is to get hold of their copy as soon as possible and start to implement it."

Rajan S Mathews, Director General, COAI, has written in the foreword for the book that, "I am convinced the book will not only engage the reader but will find the person returning again and again for the helpful guidance as they benchmark their way to success!"

The book that has been endorsed by more than twenty global industry leaders including Andy Stevenson, VP-Fujitsu, and Ankit Agarwal, Director, Sterlite Technologies.

The book has been published by StoryMirror Infotech and has 232 pages. Priced at INR 320, the book will be available in Amazon, Flipkart and StoryMirror online store. (ANI-Newsvoir)