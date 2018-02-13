BlackBuck announces Venkatesh Bhat as Chief Financial Officer

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): India's largest online marketplace for logistics BlackBuck on Tuesday announced hiring Venkatesh Bhat as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Venkatesh, who was previously the Group CFO and later COO at Atria Convergence Technologies Pvt. Ltd (ACT FiberNet), is a chartered accountant by training, he comes with 24 years of rich expertise and has held senior leadership positions at GE Healthcare, Whirlpool India, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

"We are delighted to welcome Venkatesh to BlackBuck. He brings significant industry experience and excellent track record of leading finance teams during exponential business growth phase. His deep financial expertise and past operations stint would strengthen the management team as we continue to expand our geographical footprint and offer superior experience to our partners and customers," said CEO BlackBuck, Rajesh Yabaji.

"BlackBuck team is well known for redefining rules of the logistics industry. Over the past three years, BlackBuck has established a clear leadership position through a unique platform approach, creating first ever marketplace for Intercity Trucking in India. I am honoured to be part of this team which is relentlessly crossing higher milestones," said Venkatesh Bhat on his appointment. (ANI)