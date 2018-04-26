BigBreaks eyes turnover of Rs 1200 crores by 2021

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Leading travel portal BigBreaks, which provides flights, hotels, holiday packages, insurance, among others, on Thursday announced its target turnover of Rs. 1200 crore within the next three years.

The portal said that it is in talks with strategic investors for funds to be utilised for further technology enhancements and expansion into newer geographies and product diversification.

In addition to offering customised travel packages in over 50 international destinations and more than 200 tourist spots in India, Bigbreaks is also pioneering the concept of self drive holidays in India, to begin with and later for international destinations.

BigBreaks will also foray into the pilgrimages segment, an area which it plans to market not only to resident Indians, but also to Non-resident Indians.

The chairman and managing director of BigBreaks, Kapil Goswamy, a travel veteran with 30 years of experience in travel and tourism business and has built a successful travel businesses including Trans India Holidays which is one of India's leading Inbound Tour Companies handling thousands of travelers every year and Trans World Travels, a corporate travel business.

"Offering services online has its own challenges. One of the initial challenges was to decide upon the mode of operations. Once I had made up my mind that online was the way we were going, we actually set about putting together a technology team and also taking the time to educate ourselves on various technology-related issues," said Goswamy.

He highlights that in the last one year, the company has handled over 600 international holiday packages, and 850 domestic holiday packages.

The platform has its own proprietary software and technology since November 2016 and in a span of just about one year since its launch, it has already clocked a turnover of Rs 40 crore.

Goswamy also said that he is also looking for funding which will be utilised for further technology enhancement and branding and marketing, apart from expansion into newer geographies and services. (ANI)

This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI