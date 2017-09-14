Big V Telecom, incubated by TATA ELXSI, expands its footprints in Delhi/NCR

New Delhi [India], Sep 14 (ANI-NewsVoir): Big V Telecom, the leading Cloud Telephony Company and the first one to be incubated by TATA ELXSI, is well geared up to extend services in Delhi/North Capital Region.

In response to the new "Digital India" initiative considered as a priority by our Hon. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the company has decided to extend its outreach in the Capital region of India with fully functional infrastructure set-up and a full-fledged operations and sales team. A brainchild of Mr. Keshor Daga, Big V Telecom sets out to deliver "Technology with a Purpose", to aid the realm of telephony for a greater extent.

Founded in 2008, Big V Telecom is the first company in India incubated by TATA ELXSI, a part of the USD 100 Billion Tata Group, with a penchant for excelling in the realm of cloud telephony that has already served a wide range of businesses at over 60 locations across India. Analysing the growth of SMEs and corporate organizations opting to be headquartered out of New Delhi, Big V Telecom is all set to expand its operations in the city. With over two decades of expertise in technology and telephony solutions, Big V Telecom is fully prepared to provide services to Government and Private sector in India.

Sharing insights on the subject, Keshor Daga, Managing Director, Big V Telecom said, "We are delighted to announce our expansion in the Capital region and are very excited to showcase our services, with the conviction to contribute in fulfilling the mission by providing easily accessible and affordable cloud telephony services. Our programmes and campaigns are conceptualised and implemented in a way that also promotes GOI initiatives like Start-Up India, Digital India and Make in India."

Big V Telecom's uniqueness lies in the high end customization and 360 degree solutions which include cloud telephony powered products leveraging multiple communication channels. The organization enables faster adaptability of cutting edge technology through fast deployment of APIs for businesses of all sizes and segments. It even helps quantify and gauge effectiveness of media campaigns and advertisement channels. Customer focused, result oriented and cost-effective solutions have been its forte, which work as the foundation of the process.

Efficient, Strong and Customized telephony solutions are today's need which strengthen the foundation of every business bringing growth to the organization. With a wide range of innovative telephony solutions, Big V Telecom proves to be the ideal partner assisting to transform your business opportunities into successful business ventures. (ANI-NewsVoir)