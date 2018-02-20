BIAL partners with Ace Turtle to digitise travel retail

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) will soon enable an airport omni-channel commerce experience for travelers at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

In order to facilitate and enable a seamless online/offline commerce experience for passengers, BIAL partnered with Ace Turtle, an omni-channel platform company, for passengers to buy online or in the air and pick-up, ship or deliver to the destination of their choice.

With passenger traffic at the Bengaluru Airport growing significantly, the airport continues to be one of the busiest in the country. The focus of the digital transformation for BIAL is to improve the traveler's journey, create new revenue opportunities and realise operational efficiencies through an agile approach for BIAL and its business partners.

As a part of this development, passengers will be able to avail 'Click and Collect' services, whereby they can pre-book food from the airport app or website and collect the order at the restaurants/food outlet at the airport. Passengers can also order products from any brand and choose the option to collect it at the arrival/departure lounge collection point within the airport.

They can even order products from stores using airport kiosks and have them delivered to their desired address or collect from the designated airport area.

"As we move towards the next phase of our digital journey and ensure an unparalleled experience for our customers, retail will play a critical role in shaping customer experience through interactive digital solutions. This partnership will go a long way in delivering seamless retail experience for brands and create greater value for our passengers," said managing director and CEO, Bangalore International Airport Ltd., Hari Marar.

"Travel retail in India is booming, making airports a potential revenue generator for many brands and retailers. Over the past few years, the Bengaluru Airport has emerged as one of the fastest growing airports in the world and has created brand new opportunities for retailers to reach out millions of premium customers travelling for business or leisure. We are excited about joining BIAL in its digital transformation journey, helping develop a seamless retail experience for travelers," said CEO, Ace Turtle, Nitin Chhabra.

Ace Turtle's omni-channel platform will play a critical role in shaping the digital roadmap for retail brands associated with BIAL and develop tailor-made solutions to increase revenue for retailers through optimisation of existing retail touch points. (ANI)