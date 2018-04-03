Bharathi Homes launches RERA - approved high-quality affordable homes in Vanagaram

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Apr 03 (NewsVoir): Bharathi Homes and Realtors Pvt. Ltd., one of the Chennai-based real estate leaders, contributing its bit towards country's affordable housing-for-all initiative, has launched 128 units of RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority)-approved high-quality homes at affordable price points, spread across 1.8 acres at an impeccable location of Vanagaram near Koyambedu close to all amenities. For details, call: 99625 55988 or visit www.bharathihomes.com.

"Our flagship Project BrikHouse is an epitome of affordable living at accessible location and affordable price points, which makes it one of the best investment avenues in the market today. We are inspired by the idea of community living and staying connected to our roots. We have incorporated a host of features for buyers to experience the same in BrikHouse", said Arun Bharathi, Managing Director of Bharathi Homes and Realtors Pvt. Ltd.

Bharathi's BrikHouse is accompanied by a slew of benefits to make property buying an effortless affair for the buyers, wishing to wisely invest their lifetime money for owning a dream home in a great location. Apollo Hospital and 3 Luxury Marriage Halls in the vicinity and proximity to Annanagar, Koyembedu, Mogappair and Porur add to its location advantage.

Rs. 2.67 Lakhs discount according to PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna) scheme and 4 percent GST waiver for first time home buyers; maintenance at less than one rupee, convenience at doorstep with first-of-its-kind margin-free super market, laundry, on-call maid service, gym, roof top plunge pool, Hi-spec Kohler / Jaguar tap fittings, climate control with external porotherm blocks and integrated senior-citizen-friendly features among other state-of-the-art aspects make BrikHouse a best choice.

"Lucrative part of investing in BrikHouse is our property management service that helps buyers rent or liquidate their property under professional guidance. Tying up with service apartment providers to offer rental guarantee of Rs. 20,000 per month for 5 years makes BrikHouse an icing on the cake," added Bharathi.

Engineered to perfection, the 128 units are spread across 2 blocks, each with 4 floors. The project comprises 2-BHK to 4-BHK houses of built-up space ranging from 960 Sqft to 1940 Sqft and will be ready for occupation by March 2020. Cost of the houses varies from Rs. 45 lakhs to 85 lakhs. (NewsVoir)