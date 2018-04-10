Bharat Bandh: 127 protestors arrested in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Apr. 10 (ANI): A total of 127 people has been arrested by the police in Bihar for protesting against caste-based reservations in jobs and education.
Earlier today, the protesters in Manpur area of Bihar's Gaya district pelted stones after a clash with the police.
A nation-wide shutdown was called by some outfits today against the caste-based reservation in jobs and education.
Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to all states asking them to make necessary arrangements and issue prohibitory orders, if necessary.(ANI)
