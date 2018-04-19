Best Young Minds in India slug it out at KRONOTHON2.0

Noida (Uttar Oradesh) [India], Apr 19 (NewsVoir): KRONOTHON2.0, the second edition of the Kronothon Programming Challenge and Business Case Study presentation conducted by Kronos Incorporated, received overwhelming responses from participating professional coders, engineering graduates, and business school students across the country.

Nearly 11,000 participants from more than 300 institutions and organizations pan India applied for the KRONOTHON2.0 competition, which was comprised of two main events: iCODE for budding engineers and professional coders as well as iDEATE for B-School graduates and professionals.

The intensive 11-week challenge concluded with the top 140 participants competing in a final two-day event at the Kronos Noida office. The top six coders and business professionals were rewarded with individual prizes of up to Rs. 1 lakh, with the total prize money of more than Rs. 5 lakhs. The contest received 45 percent more applications compared to first year of the event.

Kronothon2.0 is a pan-India competitive programing challenge conceptualized and executed by Kronos to bring out the best talent among Indian business students and coding professionals. The 2018 competition revolved around future challenges faced by businesses due to technology and digitisation with an added goal of bridging the gap between industry and academia.

Nearly 11,000 students and coders from across the country registered for Kronothon2.0, which was launched in January. Entrants were subjected to a series of online coding tests to be among the top final 140 finalists. The challenge was conceived not just to uncover the next generation of tech talent, but also to make the students and young professionals ready to become future technology leaders in line with industry demand.

KRONOTHON2.0 saw a sizeable number of aspiring female engineers and management graduates being speed mentored by team of Kronos senior women leaders on corporate work culture, women in business initiatives, and shared tips on business etiquette, interview skills, corporate attire, et al.

During the final two-day event, participants engaged in a gamification programing challenge to test their ability to execute and implement computer code in a structured environment, as well as their speed and creativity. Participants also attended knowledge sessions and technology talks hosted by Kronos employees about key industry topics, including assimilation of the next generation of the workforce into corporate India.

The Kronothon2.0 challenge reaffirms Kronos' commitment as one of the most innovative technology companies in India, its dedication to empowering the next-generation workforce, and to reinforce its award-winning Work Inspired company culture. Most recently, Great Place to Work® India placed Kronos in its 50 Best Information Technology Companies to work for list for the third consecutive year.

"The world is looking at India as one of the fastest growing economies. Kronos has recognised an opportunity to better connect today's students with today's industry needs and, in turn, help overcome the upcoming challenges which India will face as we continue to embrace technology and move towards a digital, smart India. The fact that KRONOTHON2.0 received fabulous response from the students is heartening and builds the confidence not only among us, but also among the students, who are the future leaders of this country", said Nishan Thankappan, Director, Talent Acquisition, Asia Pacific, Kronos.

