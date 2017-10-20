Bajaj Finserv slashes personal loan interest rate to 11.99 percent

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct. 20 (ANI): To make this festive season brighter, Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm, Bajaj Finance Ltd., is offering personal loan at a special interest rate of 11.99 percent for a loan value of Rs. 12 lakh and above.

Customers availing loan amount of Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 11.99 lakh will be offered at interest rate of 13.49 percent and loan amount of Rs. 6 lakh to 7.99 lakh at 13.99 percent. These special interest rates can be availed on all personal loan applications between October 17 to 23.

Line of Credit

Bajaj Finserv also offers a unique Line of Credit proposition to all its personal loan customers, wherein a credit facility is allotted to the applicant for a specified amount and consumer pays the interest amount as EMI. The consumer is free to withdraw and use any amount within this allotted limit and only pay interest on the amount used.

Easy process and documentation

Minimal documentation: Basic documents like ID proof, address proof, income proof, bank statements, etc. needs to be submitted along with online application.

Instant approvals: Once the documents are submitted and the applicant meets all the criteria, loan is approved within 5 minutes.

Rapid disbursals: While the loan is approved immediately, the loan money is transferred in applicant's bank account in maximum of 72 hours.

Loan ticket size: A maximum of Rs. 25 lakhs can be availed as a personal loan through Bajaj Finserv. Also, the customer can choose a tenor ranging from 24 months to 60 months for the repayment of the loan.

No collaterals: Personal Loan is qualified as unsecured loan and doesn't require any collaterals.

The customers can also calculate their eligibility through the online loan calculator on Bajaj Finserv's website. Post checking their eligibility, the customers can directly apply for loans online to avail this limited period offer. (ANI)