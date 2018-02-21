Bajaj Finserv revises home loan interest rate to 8.30 pct

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 21 (BusinessWireIndia): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm, Bajaj Finance Ltd, is offering an interest rate at 8.30 percent on home loan and home loan balance transfer for a loan value above Rs. 50 lakh.

With the financial year end approaching, Bajaj Finserv gives another chance to consumers to own their dream home by saving on the EMI.

Homebuyer seeking loan or home loan balance transfer can avail the revised interest rate till February 28, 2018.

This offer can also be availed by the salaried class residing in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Pune.

Bajaj Finserv is also offering an additional top-up amount of up to Rs. 50 lakh on a balance transfer of your home loan.

The top-up amount can be used for different purposes like new home decor and improvement, wedding or holiday expenses, or even investing in second home.

This unique proposition of home loan balance transfer with a top-up from Bajaj Finserv could ensure lower interest rates and savings on EMIs.

Feature and benefits of Bajaj Finserv home loan

Bajaj Finserv's home loan application is convenient and transparent process wherein the applicant can check their eligibility online and calculate their EMI through the home loan EMI calculator for choosing their tenure.

Three EMI holiday feature by Bajaj Finserv allows customer to start repaying the loan three months post the disbursal that allows the customer to manage the finance in a better way.

To make the entire loan disbursal process easy for its customers, Bajaj Finserv offers a doorstep service for collecting the customer's documents as per schedule convenient for the customer.

Bajaj Finserv also allows its customers to apply for a home loan with minimum documents like identity proof, address proof, income details and bank statement. (BusinessWireIndia)