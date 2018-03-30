Bajaj Finserv offers up to 100 percent finance on air conditioner and refrigerator

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Mar. 30 (ANI-NewsVoir): Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, has launched a special financing offer on air conditioner and refrigerator.

Customers can avail up to 100 percent finance on the purchase of air conditioners and installation and refrigerator and stabilizer with Bajaj Finserv EMI network on no cost EMIs.

The offer is available till April 15 2018 and is aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the consumers to upgrade to a better lifestyle.

This special offer can be availed by both existing and new customers of Bajaj Finserv.

The new customers can avail the finance option instantly by connecting with the Bajaj Finserv executive at the store. The existing holders of Bajaj Finserv EMI network card can transact using their card.

The offer is currently available on all refrigerators, split and window AC's of leading brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Godrej, Bluestar, Micromax, Carrier, Mitashi, Cruise Mitsubishi Electric, Daikin, Onida, ETA (O General), Philips Electrolux (PE), Haier, Hitachi, Vestar, IFB, Intex, Voltas and Lloyd.

The offer can be availed at brand's 13000+ partner retail stores like Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronic, Khosla Electronics, Great Eastern Trading Co, Pai International, Vasanth and Co., Sargam Electronics, Sonovision, CPR Distributors, Croma and Reliance Digital.

The Bajaj Finserv 'No Cost EMI' option is a monthly instalment-based payment scheme with no hidden costs and most importantly, easy payments.

Additionally, Bajaj Finserv customers can choose to foreclose their loan anytime without any extra charges and can also choose the tenor most suitable to them and repay the cost on their own terms.

This way, customers don't have to worry about immediate payments or worry about exceeding their budget while shopping for their consumer durable requirements. (ANI-NewsVoir)