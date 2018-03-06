B2BAdda.com extends employment to 20,000 women SHGs in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India], Mar. 6 (ANI): B2BAdda.com in association with Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women and Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM) for Vellore District, Tamil Nadu have decided to setup a Centre of Excellence (COE) cum Incubation Centre (IC) for more than 20,000 women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

The project aims to impart on job training related to manufacturing, service and sales for all Detel products, i.e. mobile phones, LED TVs and mobile accessories like power banks, hands free, and cables.

The COEs cum ICs aim to identify the innovation and entrepreneurial potential of the women members of the SHGs and transform them into start-up entrepreneurs by developing an ideal entrepreneurial ecosystem and promoting strong inter-institutional partnerships among technical institutions, other ecosystem enablers, different stakeholders, programs, market and society.

The partnership between them shall help in the creation of skilled workforce through skill development, generation of employment and entrepreneurship opportunities towards making a robust economy and to address the issues related to unemployment and rural to urban migration.

"We envision a world where women from all groups, ethnicities and economic backgrounds are free to live their lives with complete autonomy. We are glad to partner with the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women as we aim to further build up on the entrepreneurial potential of women and to transform them into successful entrepreneurs. This initiative is a small yet powerful step towards empowering as many women as we can," said founder, B2BAdda.com, Yogesh Bhatia.

This collaboration will facilitate linkage opportunities for employment creation and incubation programs for innovations and startups to promote entrepreneurship for the members of the SHGs through Detel products.

It will also allow TNSRLM to undertake collaborative research and human resource development in these areas for the other SHGs operating in other districts of the state of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)