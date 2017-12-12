AxisRooms introduces vacation rental product for homeowners to monetise properties

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): AxisRooms, a travel distribution solutions provider for hotels and travel accommodations is all set to unveil its new Vacation Rental property management and maintenance service at its Meet & Greet meeting with vacation home and homestay owners of India in various locations.

The new Vacation Rental product will offer to its customers:

-Property management: Making the property more accessible and visible online through the application of AxisRooms software technology.

-Property maintenance: Manage and maintain the Vacation Rental and Homestay properties through their existing extensive network of local professional hospitality partners.

-Guest management: Ensure timely interaction with guests and help them arrive at the property with ease and assist making each guest's stay - a delightful experience.

Through this, the company is offering a combination of property management and property maintenance services to vacation rentals and homestay segments. The technology will be a great enabler as it would connect these smaller properties with potential guests and travellers from the world over, at the click of a button. The property owners will also be able to manage bookings and price management in real time.

In addition to technology, this new product from AxisRooms will also provide property maintenance services through its local hospitality partners. The homeowners will be assured of a world-class service through AxisRooms' cutting-edge hospitality distribution technology.

AxisRooms, being data-driven and working on automated pricing technology for accommodation partners, has already implemented similar systems in the hotel segment and will now leverage this knowledge and its platform to evolve the distribution and value addition to the vacation rental accommodations like villas, serviced apartments, homestay and BnB's, with the added service of property maintenance in this segment.

"We are happy to offer an integrated service product to the Vacation Rental and Homestay segment. This product will bring the synergies of scale to small properties, for both property and guest management and property maintenance. Our aim is to take away the property owner's headaches be it marketing woes, booking or pricing woes or property maintenance issues," said Ravi Taneja, Co-Founder and COO, AxisRooms

On a related note, the Meet & Greet aims to educate vacation home and homestay owners on the benefits of adopting the distribution and booking technology with the added benefit of real-time maintenance services. (ANI)