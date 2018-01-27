Axio Biosolutions secures $7.4m funding from Ratan Tata

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Medtech startup Axio Biosolutions raised USD 7.4 million funding in Series B round from Ratan Tata's RNT Capital, which will be used for expansion to new markets, and development of high-impact medical products.

The first Indian company to launch an emergency haemostat for trauma care, Axio Biosolutions' flagship invention, Axiostat, is a patented and CE-approved product that has prevented countless deaths due to haemorrhage and grievous injuries.

The first-aid dressing stops uncontrollable bleeding within just 2-3 minutes of its application, thus saving lives. Axiostat is the de-facto product of Indian armed forces after being used in the surgical strike to save the lives of soldiers and is now an essential part of their field kit. The product caters to the Indian Armed Forces, BSF, NSG, para-military forces, hospitals and emergency services in India and across the globe.

"Uncontrolled bleeding is one of the leading causes of death from traumatic injuries. We are grateful to make a meaningful impact in this space by saving lives of innocent victims. The current round of funding will help us expand into new markets and introduce more products in the wound care and drug delivery space", said Leo Mavely, Founder and CEO of Axio Biosolutions.

Headquartered in Boston, Axio Biosolutions has its corporate office in Bengaluru and GMP-certified manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The company has built a strong R&D structure, with multiple patents to its credit in the wound healing, mucoadhesive drug delivery, and hemostats space.

Apart from the Tata emeritus, existing investors Accel Partners and IDG Ventures India also participated in this round of funding. (ANI)