Aviva India launches digital platform to nurture child's inherent talent

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Pioneer in the space of child propositions, Aviva Life insurance on Wednesday announced the launch of Aviva Kid-o-scope, a first of its kind digital platform that helps parents identify and nurture a child's unique aptitude and talents at an early age.

The initiative will help parents choose a career best suited for the passion of their kids, in addition to enabling a financial plan for its fulfilment.

"We believe that every child is unique and has certain inherent skills, that if honed early will ensure a secure future for the child. At Aviva we believe in partnering parents by offering not just an insurance solution but a holistic package that will not only help them to plan their child's future but also help in identifying and nurture the unique traits that their child exhibits," said chief customer, marketing and digital officer, Aviva India, Anjali Malhotra.

"Aviva Kid-o-Scope has been designed to enable parents by helping them gauge the early signs of skill development showcased by the child and accordingly guide them in planning for their future career options," Malhotra added.

In today's fiercely competitive and dynamic environment, identifying a child's distinct and unique ability, often is the most difficult thing for a parent.

The Aviva Kid-o-scope is a digital platform for Aviva customers, specifically built with advanced psychometric tools that will enable parents to #CatchTheEarlySigns of inherent talents and aptitudes in their child's development.

What's more, these assessments can be initiated as early as three years of child's age, and are followed by customised advice to nurture the child unique passion and hone it to mature into a chosen field of career/ profession, as he/she grows.

The financial plan is derived from an education cost calculator that estimates the future cost of education for the chosen field of study.

The Aviva Kid-o-Scope has three key unique features built into it -

- Identify the inherent aptitude by proprietary psychometric assessments, exclusively designed for Aviva, and catering to needs of different age groups from three to 15 yrs.

- Nurture the identified talent with customized guidance in the form of content from experts, hobbies, activities, etc.

- Enable parents to undertake financial planning with the Aviva Education Cost Calculator and then suggest the right product fit to help them achieve their dreams.

Research indicates that the early years between the ages of zero - six are the best for brain development.

In fact, 85 percent of the child's brain development occurs in these formative years.

Hence, it is critical that parents understand the importance of early years and take steps to identify the unique strengths of their children and therefore aid in the development of the child.

Aviva has partnered with Intellitots and Students Destination to power the specialised psychometric assessments and with Momspresso to power the personalised content for parents, to build this exclusive digital platform. (ANI)