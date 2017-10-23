Avis India launches International chauffeur drive services

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI-NewsVoir): Avis, world's leading car rental, leasing and fleet management provider, launched International Chauffeur Drive services from India. This will greatly benefit Indians travelling abroad as they can now plan their reservations for ground travel well before they travel.

A customer needs to just log on to the Avis India website and make the reservation request. Soon the booking feature will be enabled on the Avis India mobile APP.

There are some differentiated USPs to this service, like:

-Pre Pay and Pre Book your travel in advance

-All inclusive price (including parking, toll, taxes and any other fees)

-Rental Type: Airport transfers, hourly rentals and point-to-point rates

-Car Categories: Economy, Business, First class, Vans/ Mini buses, limousine

-Free Cancellation - One hour prior to reporting time

-Car and Chauffeur Details 24 hours in advance

To create awareness, Avis India is networking with travel partners through various industry recognized trade shows and exhibitions. There is a dedicated hotline (+124-4724888 | globalchauffeurdrive@avis.co.in) to further assist travel agents, tour operators and TMCs for on-boarding, partnership, product and reservation queries.

AVIS International Self Drive Holidays

Avis is the first company in India to offer global chauffeur drive services along with the existing self-drive services that it offers in 168 countries.

It has many firsts to its credit and its emphasis on blending global systems with an understanding of local needs has enabled it to achieve market leadership in mobility.

"We are already selling global self drive through our existing retail, corporate relationships and travel partners. The international chauffeur drive services will now be extended to our existing channel partners. This service suits all travelers, whether corporate and leisure. We plan to engage with travel agents, tour operator and travel management companies who have a strong focus on outbound travel. Incremental revenues and commission earnings for our travel trade partners and increase in chauffeur drive business from India will prove to be a win-win situation for all," said managing director and CEO of Avis India, Sunil Gupta.

India has over 20 million Indians travelling abroad each year. We already see Indians travelling for work and leisure to destinations such as US, UK, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Canada, Ireland, France, and Germany, China having a strong preference for chauffeur drive services." (ANI-NewsVoir)