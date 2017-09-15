Avaali Solutions launches Avaali Academy to tackle widening digital gap in industry

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI-NewsVoir): It is no secret that most enterprises are facing a crisis of severe digital skill shortage. What really amplifies this problem is the mounting growth in digital skill requirement within enterprises. As a specialist digital services provider, Avaali has chosen to take ownership and be a part of the solution by launching the Avaali Academy.

The Avaali Academy is intended to focus on providing trainings on digital skills. The first set of courses is intended to drive specialisation in Information Management. In this regard, Avaali partnered with AIIM (the Association of Information and Image Management), one of the oldest and most respected communities in information management. Avaali will deliver AIIM courses in an online, classroom as well as blended learning format.

The AIIM course materials and content are based on industry good practices of over 1, 96,000 member community. Avaali will deliver conceptual as well as technical courses, aptly supported with practical case studies that will equip the participants to tackle real-world enterprise requirements.

"Our vision is to enable anyone, anywhere at any time to learn digital technologies that are likely to make a significant impact on enterprise performance. This will in turn help create jobs, and contribute to reducing the skill gap in enterprises. I'm excited with the possibilities this presents to Avaali to build skills for the ecosystem and enterprises worldwide and enable enterprises function better," said Srividya Kannan, Founder Director of Avaali.

Avaali is the first company in India to have partnered with AIIM to offer trainings and certifications. Their first set of courses commence as of early October. This AIIM Master Certification course in Enterprise Content Management will be a four-day intensive classroom training program focused on empowering participants with good practices, tools and methodologies to manage unstructured content across the enterprise. (ANI-NewsVoir)