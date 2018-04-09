Auxilo Finserve plans to disburse Rs. 100 Cr. of education loan through its Pune centre

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Apr. 09 (NewsVoir): Auxilo Finserve Pvt Ltd., India's fastest growing education ecosystem NBFC, on Monday inaugurated its specialized centre in Pune and plans to disburse Rs. 100 crore of education loan in the next two financial years, from this centre.

As a part of its nationwide expansion plans, Auxilo Finserve aims to reach out to a maximum number of students in fulfilling their education financing needs for higher learning, as well as providing hassle-free loans to educational institutes for their infrastructure upgradation requirements.

Pune, popularly known as the education hub of western India, has been a home to hundreds of educational institutions that provide various streams of courses to lakhs of students.

Through specialized centre in Pune, Auxilo Finserve attempts to add value in education financing with providing easy, quick and customized loans at economical rates and repayment options.

"We feel this centre will essentially support hundreds of valuable dreams of this city's youth that can fulfill individual's quest to grow and boost country's innovation model. Pune is also considered as home to defence institutions, and our endeavor is to contribute the best possible for the children of this brave community," said Neeraj Saxena, MD and CEO, Auxilo Finserve.

Recently, Auxilo Finserve has launched special loans for dependants of Indian Defence Forces at zero percent processing fees, and introduced unique Swift education loans within 24 hours for all students opting for higher learning in overseas or domestic institutions.

Swift education loan has been designed in such a way that any student looking for education finance would be able to get his/her sanction letter within 24 hours time, upon submitting accurate details on www.auxilo.com.

These quick and hassle-free loans cover 100 percent financing on pre-admission, course tuition fees, pre-visa disbursal, air-travel fare and course-related fees at attractive interest rates.

At the same time, the repayment methods are designed in such a way that it matches students' conveniences with flexible options.

Auxilo Finserve, through its nation-wide presence in - Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi and Pune, encourages students to fulfill their dream courses through its door-step services with tailor-made loan structuring.

Started operations in October 2017, Auxilo Finserve essentially provides education loan to two major categories - students for higher studies (global and domestic) and educational institutes for infrastructure modernization. (NewsVoir)