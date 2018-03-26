Auxilo Finserve launches Swift Education Loans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 26 (ANI-NewsVoir): Auxilo Finserve Pvt. Ltd., India's fastest growing education ecosystem NBFC, on Monday launched unique Swift Education Loansfor students' seeking admissions in global as well as domestic courses, to be sanctioned in 24 hours.

It has also launched a special education loan for the children of Indian Defence Forces at zero per cent processing fees.

These quick and hassle-free loans cover 100 percent financing onpre-admission, course tuition fees, pre-visa disbursal, air-travel fare and course-related fees atattractive interest rates.

At the same time, the repayment methods are designed in such a way that it matches students' conveniences with flexible options.

Students applying for graduate or post-graduate or specialised courses can leverage the easy availability of this loan and fulfill their aspirations for higher studies.

Auxilo Finserve, through its nation-wide presence in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune, encourages students to fulfill their dream courses through its door-step services with tailor-made loan structuring.

With few clicks and upon submission of accurate information on www.auxilo.com, any student looking out for education loan can very well learn the furtherance and receive sanction letter within 24 hours time.

In the recent past, Auxilo Finserve has sanctioned many students' applications in just a day's time or less.

Around this time of the year, just before the fall season of the admission process, most students aspiring for global courses look out for right education financier, who can cover their complete study financing plans.

"We truly realise how important it is for students in today's time to gain quality education, and this motivates us to design and create hassle-free financing solutions in the digital age to strengthen the education ecosystem in the country. We hope to sanction as many students' applications through this student-tailored loans, upon their accurate information to us. Through our special loan for Defence Force's children, we're trying our bit to contribute towards strengthening nation-building objective," said MD and CEO of Auxilo Finserve, Neeraj Saxena.

As a responsible educational financier, Auxilo Finserve has launched its first of its kind special financial solution product for women during this month, and is encouraging female students to apply for higher study loans to avail zero processing fees.

Started operations in October 2017, Auxilo Finserve essentially provides education loan to two major categories - students for higher studies (global and domestic) and educational institutes for infrastructure modernisation.

Recently, it has raised Rs 37.5 Cr from Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. (BCML), making it the second equal shareholding partner in the company along with Akash Bhanshali.

Both the investors have made a long-term commitment of equity investment of Rs. 350 Cr - with each one of them committing at least Rs. 175 Cr in tranches.

BCML had approved the investment to the tune of Rs. 175 Cr in Auxilo, in its board meeting held in September 2017. (ANI-NewsVoir)