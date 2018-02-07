Auto Expo'18: Maruti Suzuki, Google to provide AI-enabled voice assistance

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki and Google announced their collaboration to introduce a digital engagement initiative for auto enthusiasts attending the 14th edition of Auto Expo in India.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, using the Google Assistant, users will be able to access various kinds of information of the expo, along with details about the MSIL exhibit. This facility will be available to those who have Google Assistant installed on their Android device (available for version L and up) or iPhone.

To enable this, a user may call up their Assistant by saying "OK Google", followed by "Go to Maruti Suzuki". The Maruti Suzuki voice helper then starts a conversation in which you can request for information. The Assistant then answers queries on the basic details of the expo, MSIL's showcase of cars, and more.

Earlier today, the auto giant unveiled the 'ConceptFutureS', a vehicle that smartly integrates SUV features in compact dimensions without disturbing the proportions. (ANI)