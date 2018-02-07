 Auto Expo'18: Maruti Suzuki, Google to provide AI-enabled voice assistance
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • BUSINESS
  • Auto Expo'18: Maruti Suzuki, Google to provide AI-enabled voice assistance

Auto Expo'18: Maruti Suzuki, Google to provide AI-enabled voice assistance

By: || Updated: 07 Feb 2018 08:30 PM
Auto Expo'18: Maruti Suzuki, Google to provide AI-enabled voice assistance

New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki and Google announced their collaboration to introduce a digital engagement initiative for auto enthusiasts attending the 14th edition of Auto Expo in India.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, using the Google Assistant, users will be able to access various kinds of information of the expo, along with details about the MSIL exhibit. This facility will be available to those who have Google Assistant installed on their Android device (available for version L and up) or iPhone.

To enable this, a user may call up their Assistant by saying "OK Google", followed by "Go to Maruti Suzuki". The Maruti Suzuki voice helper then starts a conversation in which you can request for information. The Assistant then answers queries on the basic details of the expo, MSIL's showcase of cars, and more.

Earlier today, the auto giant unveiled the 'ConceptFutureS', a vehicle that smartly integrates SUV features in compact dimensions without disturbing the proportions. (ANI)


This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI

For BUSINESS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Google India announces expansion of 'Internet Saathi' program to TN

trending now

VIDEO
CCTVs installation couldn't stop cheating in UP Board Exam
WORLD
Taiwan hotel collapses after 6.4 magnitude earthquake
VIDEO
Ghanti Bajao: “No different than Congress’ Budget”