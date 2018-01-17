Australia emerges as preferred education destination for students of AP, Gujarat and Punjab

New Delhi [India], Jan 17 (ANI-NewsVoir): In a recent study conducted by Pearson for PTE Academic, the computer-based test of English proficiency for immigration and study abroad, Australia emerged as the new preferred destination for PTE Academic test takers in India planning to study abroad.

The study reveals that applicants from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab show the strongest desire to study at an Australian university. Furthermore, 93 percent of these students apply for post-graduate courses while only 3.5 percent opt to pursue graduate courses.

On the preference of specialisation, the study revealed that 23.8 percent students going abroad prefer Business Management, followed by Engineering (21 percent) and Accounting and Finance (11.2 percent). Business Management, Engineering and Information Technology continue to be the most preferred subjects of choice for the students, however, there has been a significant shift towards Health and Life Sciences, Accountancy and Finance.

Globally, PTE Academic is accepted by thousands of academic programmes in the USA, UK, Canada, Singapore, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. PTE Academic scores are accepted when applying to migrate to Australia and New Zealand. Most recently it was accepted by Engineers Australia for migration skills assessment purposes. (ANI-NewsVoir)