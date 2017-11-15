Aurelius signs Government of Canada project

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Leading knowledge solutions integrator, Aurelius Corporate Solutions, on Wednesday announced a high end IT training project with the Government of Canada.

Aurelius will undertake these learning solutions for Opcon Xps.

Opcon allows businesses to automate everything from mundane tasks to complex and high-risk processes. Business and technical workflows across operations, infrastructure, cloud, and virtual environments are easily automated with Opcon services for improving efficiency, reducing run times, eliminating errors and it frees up human resources.

"It's been nearly a decade now that we have been providing specialised training model to enhance ITskills through our high-end technology training models across 40 plus domains. With this project we help the Canadian Government save up to 30 percent of investment that they would have made on hiring new staff or a professional training company," said founder and CEO Aurelius Corporate Solutions, Sumit Peer.

Aurelius focuses on the application side of technology and customizes its training programs based on the specific requirements.

It helps level III and above internal technology talent of the organisations deliver their business in a better and seamless way.

Aurelius' customers include the likes of Tata Consultancy Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Accenture, Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, KPMG, E&Y, etc. in addition to banks, construction companies, defense integrators, finance, media and telecom.

The quality of the training provided by Aurelius'professionals involves an active approach throughout the programme and quick response. Aurelius easily adapts to any company's specific learning module and takes one step ahead in designing the solutions for its range of clients.

This IT training project will act as a catalyst for delivering automation solutions that drives digital transformation services. (ANI)