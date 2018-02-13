ATMA Tyre Safety Pavilion comes alive at Auto Expo

New Delhi [India], Feb.13 (ANI-Newsvoir): The Tyre Safety Pavilion set up by Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) in Hall 8 at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018 has emerged as a centre of attraction amongst visitors.

Auto Expo visitors turned out in large numbers to play a tyre safety quiz at the ATMA pavilion.

Besides distribution of safety booklets and one-on-one interaction with visitors on ways to improve safety, what has grabbed attention were interesting animation films that presented sequences from day-to-day life and underlined the message of tyre safety.

Auto Expo visitors were being encouraged to play the creatively designed short quiz "How Tyre Smart You Are" on a specially launched app on tyre safety.

The participants are being given prizes and a certificate of recognition lands in their inboxes appreciating their contribution to tyre safety.

"Sensitizing road users about safety is not an easy task. ATMA has designed an engaging way of spreading awareness on Tyre Safety through the launch of an app. Participation in the quiz and Instant recognition through certification acts as a major morale booster and helps motorists take pride in keeping their tyres in shape besides acting as a constant reminder," said Satish Sharma, Chairman of ATMA.

"There are several benefits of well-maintained tyres, including efficient braking, good ride and handling and fuel economy. Worn out and poorly maintained tyres are a big safety hazard. It is gratifying to note that visitors are responding to our call for Tyre Care & Safety and we are overwhelmed by the large turnout. We are sure this exercise will really help spread the awareness on safety and prevent accidents," added Sharma.

In a series of tyre safety campaigns over one year, more than 100 service engineers from ATMA member companies carried out safety checks covering over 22,000 tyres across New Delhi, Chennai, Mysore, Chandigarh and Greater Noida. The survey found that over 60% of the cars do not have properly maintained tyre pressure which undermines safety and fuel efficiency.

ATMA members which participated in Tyre Safery campaigns include Apollo Tyres, Birla Tyres, Bridgestone India, CEAT, Continental India, Goodyear India, JK Tyre & Industries, Michelin, MRF, TVS Tyres and Yokohama.

ATMA is amongst the most active national industry bodies in the country representing Rs 55,000 crore (USD 8 billion) automotive tyre industry. Eleven large tyre companies comprising mix of Indian and International tyre majors and representing over 90 percent of production of tyres in India are members of the Association. ATMA members include Apollo Tyres, Birla Tyres, Bridgestone India, Ceat, Continental India, Goodyear India, JK Tyre & Industries, Michelin, MRF, TVS Tyres and Yokohama. (ANI-Newsvoir)