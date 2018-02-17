Arun Jaitley to visit Saudi Arabia

New Delhi [India], Feb. 17 (ANI): Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will leave tonight on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to co-chair the 12th India-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) on February 18 and 19.

The 12th India-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) will be held in Riyadh.

On February 18, Jaitley and his Saudi counterpart will open the "Saudi-Indian Business Council".

The same day, he will also visit the "India Pavillion" at the Saudi National Heritage and Cultural Festival Janadriyah.

He will meet with the Saudi Minister of Trade and Investment, H.E. Dr. Majid Al-Qassabi on February 19 to discuss bilateral issues.

Jaitley is also likely to call on several Saudi dignitaries during his visit.

He will return to Delhi on February 19 evening. (ANI)