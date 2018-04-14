Apollo Munich Health Insurance ranked among India's 15 'Best Workplaces in the BFSI Sector'

New Delhi [India], Apr. 14 (NewsVoir): Apollo Munich Health Insurance, India's leading standalone health insurance company, has been rewarded as India's 15 Best Workplaces in BFSI - 2018 by Great Place to Work Institute India.

Recognised as the hallmark of excellence worldwide this study is conducted annually.

Apollo Munich has been featured in the list for the seventh year in a row.

This award is an outcome of building a two-way trust with employees and various employee-centric initiatives propelled by its leadership team.

This enables the company to sustain a high-performance culture where every employee is productive and feels inspired and finds a meaning in the work that they do.

In order to win the ranking, a company has to excel on the five elements which are credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

Apollo Munich has excelled on all these parameters and won the recognition.

"We are extremely delighted to get this recognition. Greater awards bring greater responsibilities. This gratitude is a result of a great deal of commitment from our employees who are constantly pushing the bar to make this organization even better. For Apollo Munich, one leadership skill that stands out is connecting employees with our purpose which is making India a health confident nation. This is a significant factor to boost employee engagement which results in better performance," said Dr. Sriharsha Achar, chief people officer, Apollo Munich Health Insurance.

"Of course, a good employee experience translates into creating a customer delight and makes a meaningful difference to our purpose. This award will further embolden us in our efforts. This achievement is the most satisfying vindication of both our HR policies and focused leadership guidance for the holistic development of our employees. It is a remarkable achievement and an honor to be a part of India's 15 Best Workplaces in BFSI - 2018," he added.

Great Place to Work's annual research is based on data representing more than 10 million employees in 50 countries representing about 6,000 organisations of varying sizes, industries, maturity and structures.

The Great Place to Work Institute's methodology is considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organisations.

It aims at benchmarking, action planning and recognition of large, small and mid-sized companies every year. (NewsVoir)

