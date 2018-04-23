Apollo LogiSolutions appoints Samarnath Jha as new CEO

New Delhi [India], Apr 23 (ANI): Apollo LogiSolutions Limited (ALS), the leading integrated logistics solutions provider has announced appointment of Samarnath Jha as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director on the Board.

With over two decades of rich experience in the logistics industry, Samarnath Jha will spearhead the company's operations in India and International markets. The appointment comes into effect from April 2, 2018 and is in line with the view of the company's aggressive plans for future.

"Under the leadership of Samarnath, the group is embarking upon an exciting phase. Currently, there is huge momentum in the logistics industry and we are preparing ourselves to take full advantage of the opportunities and challenges ahead," said chairman and managing director, Apollo LogiSolutions, Raaja Kanwar.

"As I embark upon this new journey with Apollo LogiSolutions, my focus will be to build the ALS brand as the preferred choice for our customers. I look forward to working with a great team and strengthen our connections with a growing universe of customers and business partners around the world," said Samarnath Jha on his appointment. (ANI)

