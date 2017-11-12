APL Footwear names Malaika Arora as brand ambassador

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI-NewsVoir): Alpine Poly Rub Pvt. Ltd, the brand owner of APL Footwear, is one of the fastest growing footwear companies with over a decade of experience in the business. The brand on Sunday announced Bollywood star Malaika Arora as its brand ambassador. The alliance is to cultivate the aggressively-expanding footwear business of APL Footwear.

"We are pleased to announce one of the leading icons of film industry, Malaika Arora, as our brand ambassador who would be the face of our brand. Malaika is a versatile actress with youthful zeal and positive influence and will distinctly bring forth shared synergies, values and beliefs and help APL Footwear further expand its customer base. Being one of the most talented actresses, we believe she will best fit with our brand. We look forward to her refreshing ideas and are confident of a successful partnership that would take the APL Footwear mandate to another height," said Inder Chhabra, MD, Alpine Poly Rub Pvt. Ltd.

"This is truly a synergistic association. To me, APL Footwear is a forward-looking brand that has trust, credibility, fashion and innovation in its DNA, and I would like to believe that I am representative of some of those qualities. I'm looking forward to being a part of the next stage of APL Footwear's growth, expansion and success,'' added Malaika.

The association with Malaika Arora will spin a holistic, 360-degree marketing campaign across print, outdoor and television. (ANI-NewsVoir)