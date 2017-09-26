Anushka Sharma unveils Polaroid eyewear collection for fall/ winter 2017

New Delhi [India], Sep 26 (ANI-NewsVoir): Polaroid Eyewear, inventor of the original polarized lenses and symbol of pop culture for millions of people around the world, unveiled its Fall/Winter 2017 eyewear collection with brand ambassador Anushka Sharma and Kyriakos Kofinas, Senior Business leader India Middle East Africa and Latin America for Safilo Group in Mumbai today.

Amplifying the grandeur of Polaroid since last 80 years, the brand is now all set to dedicate their new collection to lifestyle trend setters.

Bringing alive the brand elements like 'style', 'playful', and 'cool' with Anushka Sharma, Polaroid aims at connecting with young millennials who are looking for a fresh and contemporary look. A power packed performance by Shiamak Davar Institute of Performing Arts (SDIPA) kick started the evening followed by the unveiling of new collection by brand ambassador Anushka Sharma. The dance act engaged audiences and left them awestruck with their moves. As Anushka took the stage to launch the collection, the whole atmosphere brimmed with her enigmatic personality and charisma.

Her infectious energy synced with the brand's core essence, making the evening unforgettable.

Talking on the launch of Polaroid's new collection, Kyriakos Kofinas, Senior Business Leader India Middle East Africa and Latin America for Safilo Group, said, "It has been a pleasure to bring Anushka Sharma on board as the brand ambassador for Polaroid. Being an epitome of style and persona that connects well with today's millennials, her chic and unique style statement serves as an inspiration for people.

In order to meet everybody's expectations and be at par, it has been our constant endeavour to keep experimenting and coming up with flamboyant and exquisite designs."

The uber-cool unisex collection is UV protected and 100% Polaroid both for its 'for all' nature and its colorful intention. The new collection follows latest trends, expanding the existing line of range. This upgrade of the assemblage perfectly suits both young men and women looking for the 'wow' effect.

Resonating with the brand's core elements, brand ambassador Anushka Sharma stated, "I am honored to be associated with Polaroid eyewear. The brand enjoys a rich legacy of 80 years and has been an important catalyst in making eyewear relevant and fashionable. On their 80th anniversary this year, I congratulate Polaroid and am happy to launch their Fall/Winter 2017 collection. I love being fashionable and always look for something that has a contemporary design and is comfortable. Polaroid's Fall/Winter 2017 collection with its fresh, quirky and young collection is just the right fit with my sense of style."

Style, color and technology are Polaroid's three watchwords, in line with the brand's mission: to bring beauty to all, while protecting their eyes from UV rays, thanks to polarized lenses.

The collection has a devoted range for both men and women. The collection also has Unisex sunglasses which come in round and pilot style. (ANI-NewsVoir)