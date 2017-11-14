Anika group launches hyper local services marketplace 'Klikly'

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI-NewsVoir): Anika Group, India's leading, diversified indenting house, has launched a hyper-local services market place, Klikly. Klikly is an online and app-based platform offering customers access to thousands of verified skilled professionals. It also provides quick solutions for varied needs.

At present, it offers services in 20 categories in Delhi, including Solar Panel Installation, Movers & Packers, Interior Designers, Home and Office Security, Health & Wellness, Photographers, Dancers, Financial & Legal Services, GST Registration, etc. In the coming months, Klikly plans to diversify into more categories.

Elaborating on the idea behind Klikly, Founder and CEO Muskaan Vig Sarin said, "Vision is to empower individuals and small service providers by providing them opportunities for more business. On the other hand, we also aim to offer services that would add value to people's life on a click of a button."

Rohit Bhatia, COO of Klikly said, "The idea is to help consumers find the best services easily and provide individuals and small businesses a platform to manage and grow their client network. From regular needs to specific requirements, our intent is to offer every possible service in a very convenient manner."

"Our vision is to make life easier for users by connecting them to the best service providers. For the latter, we bring exciting opportunities to grow or kick-start their business. We strive to provide an online marketplace that would create a mutually beneficial space for service providers and customers to connect," he added.

In the current landscape, there is a need for platform that can utilize top of the line tech and geo-targeting to help verified professionals provide quick, efficient and on-time services. This is where Klikly comes in. Klikly helps users hire the most suitable service expert from the comfort of their homes. It gives new & existing service providers exciting opportunities to kick-start and increase their business reach by leveraging cutting-edge technology, along with financial support to create more and more entrepreneurs. (ANI-NewsVoir)