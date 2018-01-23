Andhra IT minister participates in 'Industrial Corridors' session in Davos

Davos [Switzerland], Jan 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Information and Technology (IT) Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday participated in the "Industrial Corridors in India" business session along with global CEOs held by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) here in Davos.

Lokesh spoke about measures being taken up for the industrial development of Andhra Pradesh.

"We are strategically utilising Vizag - Chennai and Chennai - Bangalore industrial corridors for industrial development of Andhra Pradesh. We are implementing clusters model. In order to create fulfledged eco system in electronics manufacturing, we are forming exclusive electronic manufacturing clusters. Already one cluster is operational in Tirupati with companies like Celkon, Carbon, Dixon," he said.

He also spoke about improving water facilities in the Rayalaseema region.

"There has been no industrial development in Rayalaseema region due to lack of water facility. Now we 've changed the situation. Water vows of Rayalaseema region are being resolved with interlinking of rivers," Lokesh said.

"River interlinking is making Rayalaseema districts drought free. We are taking measures to setup industrial corridors on large scale, and cluster model is being developed," he added.

On a related note, the minister also met PayPal Vice President Richard Nash during his visit to Davos.

Lokesh told Nash that the Government of Andhra Pradesh has been utilising technology on a large scale to overcome post-bifurcation problems.

As a startup state, the Andhra Pradesh government is taking several measures for development of IT and fintech.

The PayPal vice president praised the Andhra Pradesh government's efforts to serve the public.

He expressed interest in working with the government round-the-clock. (ANI)