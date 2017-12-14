ANAROCK's launches report on affordable housing in NCR

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI-NewsVoir): ANAROCK Property Consultants on Thursday released its definitive research report 'NCR - An Affordable Housing Goldmine' at the Delhi leg of Economic Times' ACETECH - Asia's leading trade fair for architecture, building materials, innovation and design.

The report pitches the phenomenal expansion and urbanisation rate of India's largest planned region against the real estate industry's affordable housing response. Intensely data-driven, this study lays bare the opportunities, shortcomings and challenges that Delhi-NCR presents to the real estate sector.

Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants said, "Affordable housing has once again taken centre-stage in all real estate forum discussion, and deservedly has the undivided attention of all industry stakeholders including developers, investors, customers and the Government."

"As India's largest urban agglomeration, Delhi-NCR is extremely important from every perspective - not least of all since it contributes as much as 7-8 percent of India's total GDP. The region's sheer size and exponential growth bring forth an immediate and ever-escalating requirement for affordable housing. This report takes a deep-dive into how appropriately the region's real estate sector has been able to address this requirement - and what factors aid or hinders this response," he added.

With the vast area under coverage and the presence of well-established services, manufacturing and automobile sectors, NCR's massive employment generation yields a very high demand for affordable housing.

This report takes a deep-dive into the supply-absorption trends of affordable housing in NCR, examines how existing policies and regulations have helped meet the huge gap, and frankly states the major challenges that impede the effective implementation of affordable housing projects in the region.

It also identifies the key hotspots for affordable housing in NCR, studies the shortfall of urban infrastructure and basic amenities in the region, and takes a sharp look at how well NCR's real estate market has re-oriented itself to the changing market conditions.

Report Highlights:

•Residential real estate: unit launches, under-construction units, supply budget segmentation, supply-absorption trends.

•Impact of policies and regulations such as PMAY, AMRUT, Smart Cities Mission, infrastructure status to affordable housing, regional policies of HUDA, DDA and GDA

•Supply-absorption trends: affordable segment's share in NCR, affordable supply-absorption break-up of units priced under Rs 20 lakh and and between Rs 20-40 lakh

•Supply as per completion timelines

•Key Hotspots

•Opportunities, challenges and outlook

(ANI-NewsVoir)