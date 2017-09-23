An evening to honour and celebrate Maratha achievements

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI-NewsVoir): Sanjay Dalmia, industrialist and philanthropist, through his NGO, Bharat Maa Shaheed Samman Trust, felicitated an evening to honour Marathas and accomplished Maharashtrians at The Rooftop, Trident in Mumbai recently.

Amongst people who were honoured were Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad of Baroda, Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad of Baroda, Uday Mahurkar, Vijayendra Ghatge, Ujjwala Raut and Nachiket Barve. Late Kishori Amonkar and Late Bhimsen Joshi were posthumously remembered and honoured at the evening.

"We all know Marathas were great warriors and rulers, Chattrapati Shivaji being the greatest of all. There is much more to Marathas and Maharashtrian achievements which not everyone knows. They are geniuses who have created milestones in various subjects including art, culture, politics, science," said Dalmia.

He also highlighted that the first plane was created and flown by an Indian pioneer Shivkar Bapuji Talpade, a Maharashtrian, at Chowpatty several years before Wright Brothers.

"While people from Maharashtra have been making the nation proud by creating excellence in various walks of life, we must also acknowledge that some of the best politicians of India have been from Maharashtra," added Shaina NC, the Chief Guest.

The evening was attended by known personalities of Mumbai and Royal families including Rouble Nagi, Bina and Talat Aziz, Poonam Dhillon, Nachiket Barve, Nisha Jamwal, James Ferreira, Pallavi Jaikishan, Princess Krishna Kumari of Panna, Brazilian Console, Rashmi Jolly, Lerato Mashile, Consulate General of the Republic of South Africa, Asad Lalji, Jamini Ahluwalia, Nazneen Bedi, Arzaan and Khushnuma Khambatta, Radhika Seksaria, Leena Singh, Seema and Jaideep Mehrotra and many others. (ANI-NewsVoir)