Amway rolls out UPI for its business partners to drive cashless business

By: | Updated: 25 Apr 2018 11:25 AM

New Delhi [India], Apr 24 (ANI): Amway India on Tuesday announced the roll out of its UPI based payments option for 7,00,000+ business partners.

Driving various innovative and digital payments options for its business partners, Amway has initiated multiple initiatives to drive Digital and Cashless India agenda with over 90 percent of its business entirely done with digital payment options like digital wallets and now UPI.

For its' continuous innovation and various solutions across company has won various local and global accolades.

Recently, the company was awarded with Highly Commended Winner of the Best Solution in India category at the Adam Smith Awards Asia, held in Singapore. This was the 5th Adam Smith Award won by Amway India in the last 4th years. Running for the 10th consecutive year, the Adam Smith Awards Asia are the ultimate industry benchmark for achievement in corporate treasury.

"Amway India has a philosophy to innovate in order to improve productivity and efficiency across all areas of business including treasury. 95 percent of sales transactions being processed electronically is a testimony of our efforts in this direction. We are delighted to be offering this very exciting service tool to all our business partners," said associate vice president and treasury head, Amway India, Bikash Mukherjee. (ANI)


This story has not been edited. It has been published as provided by ANI

First Published: 25 Apr 2018 11:25 AM
