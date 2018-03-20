Aman announces first destination in Mexico, Amanvari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar. 20 (NewsVoir): Aman is pleased to announce the debut of Amanvari, a peaceful escape and private oasis nestled between mountains and sea on the Eastern Cape of the Baja Peninsula. Gracing the calm shores of the Sea of Cortes, Amanvari is scheduled to open in 2020. Comprising a hotel and private residences, Amanvari takes its name from the Sanskrit-derived words for "peace" and "water".

Framed by the majestic Sierra de la Laguna mountain range, and hugged by the golden sand dunes of its own stretch of beach, Amanvari sits on a canvas of contrasts that was once the site of a hacienda where horses roamed free. The resort will be an otherworldly oasis offering moments of solitude in a dramatic desert landscape enveloped by the gentle calming waters of the Sea of Cortes.

Los Angeles-based real estate firm Irongate will develop Amanvari, Aman's first property in Mexico which is set within Costa Palmas, a private beachfront resort community with three kilometers of swimmable beach. Irongate, in collaboration with Aman, has commissioned architects Heah & Co. who have approached the design of Amanvari with the overriding objective of allowing the surreal landscape to take centre stage.

Nestled between the sea and the mountains, each hotel pavilion at Amanvari will be like a serene island rising from the boundless terrain, allowing the lush flora and fauna to flow uninterrupted below. Resting on slender legs, the stilted structures are in keeping with Aman's design ethos of ensuring that the destination informs the resort vision.

The resort design contemplates 20 bi-level hotel pavilions, each offering a generosity of space both inside and out. The pavilions will be spread across the resort's bucolic landscape and boast floor to ceiling windows that open onto an outdoor terrace and wraparound sundeck, some with a cantilevered pool.

The main pavilion at Amanvari will form the heart of the resort presenting an open-air atrium set on the beach. This pavilion will be a destination where guests and residents enjoy three restaurants, a library and lounge, as well as a 30-metre infinity pool incorporating four hot tubs. The Aman Spa pavilion is planned to be steps from the main pavilion along a treed pathway, nestled at the heart of the site.

For those looking for a more permanent Aman lifestyle, an initial release of only 24 whole-ownership Aman Residences will be offered for sale. Set at the edge of the dunes, with panoramic Sea of Cortes views, facing the adjacent golf course, or within the organic farms, the collection of Aman Residences will range from four-to seven-bedrooms spanning from 1,207 to 1,858 square metres of covered indoor-outdoor living.

An extension of the Amanvari design aesthetic, the Aman Residences will be designed by Heah & Co., in collaboration with the families that choose to make Amanvari home. The residence homeowners will work directly with Heah & Co. to customise their own version of the Aman Residence, which may include any combination of pavilions for bedrooms, theatre, fitness, yoga or a casual family room.

"As we continue to evolve Aman, staying true to our ethos, brand and the lifestyle it offers, is our guiding force. Our number one priority is embracing our pathfinder spirit, and with it, introducing our guests to new destinations and experiences. In the context of Amanvari, the raw landscape on the East Cape of the Baja Peninsula, is a fitting location for our first destination in Mexico and illustrates our continued commitment to curating resorts of architectural distinction. We look forward to delivering an adventure that is a cultural and spiritual odyssey, as well as a discovery and celebration of its terroir," said Chairman and CEO of Aman, Vladislav Doronin.

"It is an incredible honour and a dream come true for me to have an Aman resort at Costa Palmas. It is a testament to the beauty of the East Cape that Aman has selected Costa Palmas to be their first destination in Mexico. The unique combination of desert, mountains and palm oasis provides us with an opportunity to create an architectural masterpiece at the edge of the Sea of Cortes. We are thrilled to have Aman join the collection of international brands at Costa Palmas," added Jason Grosfeld, Chairman and CEO of Irongate.

In addition to Amanvari, the Costa Palmas master plan includes a Robert Trent Jones II golf course, 18-acres of organic farms, the private members-only Costa Palmas Beach and Yacht Club to which residence owners will be invited to join, and Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas. Amanvari is set on a stretch of white sand beach at the westernmost edge of the community and will be an architectural jewel and restorative sanctuary.

A 45-minute drive from Los Cabos International Airport ventures away from the popular destination of Los Cabos and takes guests to the East Cape, where there are few tourists. Aman is presenting a rare opportunity to experience an entirely unique side of Mexico and a surreal landscape - one of golden beaches and desert roads that wind to rarely touched mountain trails, clear freshwater swimming holes, waterfalls, and sleepy fishing villages. Diving with migrant whales, sailing and fishing expeditions, fresh water pond visits with a resident biologist and visits to local ranches for horse riding are just a few of the experiences that await Amanvari guests and residents.

Privacy is the ultimate luxury. Aman creates sanctuaries that provide guests and residents with the feeling they so desire - of solitude, of being away from it all, but yet a sense of belonging.

Tucked away in a far corner of the thousand-acre development where the sea, the wild desert and farmland meet, Aman is part of Costa Palmas, yet geographically and elementally removed from it. Wild and natural, it envelopes guests and residents in their own private sanctuary. The silence. The stillness. The quiet is all around, except maybe the murmur of palm leaves in the gentle breeze, and the pull of the Sea of Cortes just beyond the windows. (NewsVoir)