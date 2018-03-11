Alstom completes all-electric 'Make-in-India' locomotive from Madhepura, announces €75 million contract

Madhepura (Bihar) [India], Mar. 11 (ANI): In line with the government's and Indian Railways' target towards 100 percent electrification and sustainable mobility, French multinational company Alstom announced the completion of its first all-electric locomotive from its facility here, on schedule.

These new locomotives will not only bring down operating costs for the Indian Railways but will also significantly cut down greenhouse gas emissions.

This first locomotive is part of a € 3.5 billion order comprising 800 electric double-section locomotives signed in 2015, which contributes to the Ministry of Railways' public-private partnership programme to modernise the country's rail infrastructure.

This agreement remains the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the railways sector to date and has a strategic role in creating a multiplier effect on the economy.

"Our operations in India are paramount to our business globally and we continue to stay committed to developing India's infrastructure needs, improving the quality of services to citizens and investing in the nation's economy," said chairman and CEO, Alstom, Henri-Poupart Lafarge.

"This project stands as a shining example of Alstom's commitment to 'Make in India'. Apart from creating thousands of jobs directly and indirectly, we have created a strong localised supply chain for this project, with 90 percent of the components for the prototype sourced locally," he added.

Thanks to its 12,000 horsepower, each double section locomotive, part of Alstom's Prima locomotives family, has a hauling capacity of 6,000 tonnes and speed of 120km/hr, allowing faster and safer movement of heavier freight trains across the country, thereby reducing congestion for passenger train services and freight.

Equipped with insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) based propulsion technology, these locomotives will be compliant with Indian standards of freight transport and will have the ability to endure tough Indian climate and conditions.

The locomotives were developed with the support of six Alstom sites in France; Belfort for the six first car bodyshells, and Ornans for the motors, Tarbes for the traction, Le Creusot for bogies, Villeurbanne for the train control monitoring systems, and Saint-Ouen for the design.

In another significant development, Alstom announced three new contracts worth approximately € 75 million.

They include a power supply contract from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), contract for new train sets from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation and another power supply contract from Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation.

Additionally, phase 1 in the construction of the electric locomotive facility at Madhepura and the depot at Saharanpur is complete and work is progressing as per the contractual timelines.

To give skilling and local hiring an impetus, focused efforts towards nurturing young minds in communities in and around Madhepura have been initiated.

With the help of local NGOs, Alstom Foundation is working to foster better health care, education and dignified livelihood in the area. (ANI)