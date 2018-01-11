Alexander Mann Solutions partners with FlexAbility India

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI-NewsVoir): Global Talent Acquisition and Management Services provider, Alexander Mann Solutions, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership agreement with FlexAbility, the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) subsidiary of ABC Consultants.

Building on a successful and proven partnership over the last 8 years, Alexander Mann Solutions and FlexAbility India will work together on investing and continuing to deliver innovative, impactful RPO services in India.

The partnership between Alexander Mann Solutions and FlexAbility India is a unique part of the Global Alexander Mann Solutions strategy. It is the only exclusive partnership Alexander Mann Solutions have engaged in to deliver exquisite services to our clients. The partnership already delivers enormous value to clients by leveraging a unique combination of deep-rooted Indian recruitment expertise, industry knowledge, and insights, combined with world-class recruitment process expertise and excellence.

While Alexander Mann Solutions offers a distinctive blend of outsourcing and consulting services, FlexAbility has an ISO 27001 certified shared service centre in New Delhi along with sourcing hubs in Mumbai, Bangalore & Hyderabad to support their fortune 250 RPO clients.

"Alexander Mann Solutions and FlexAbility India, together, bring innovation along with operational rigour to our clients. It is a great opportunity for us to continue to build our market leading RPO and Consulting proposition with FlexAbility India. Our renewed exclusive partnership will enable us to deliver top-tier recruitment services, measurable innovation and operational rigour, positively impacting business outcomes for our clients," said managing director APAC and Emerging Markets, Alexander Mann Solutions, Caleb Baker.

"We are pleased to work with a global leader and innovator in RPO - Alexander Mann Solutions. Partnering with them is a crucial and exciting step for us. Their innovative business engagement practices, experience in RPO and global client service centre infrastructure, will let us take our client interactions and service delivery to the next level, thereby becoming more strategic and proactive in responding to needs of our clients. This partnership will also create an opportunity to serve our clients globally," said director and business head, FlexAbility RPO, Vinod Subramanian.

According to Everest Group research, India has one of the fastest-growing RPO markets worth USD 660-700 million, and it is expected to grow at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24-26 percent from 2015 to 2020. (ANI-NewsVoir)