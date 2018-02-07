Alcon Laboratories wins ASSOCHAM Medical Technology Excellence Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 7 (ANI-NewsVoir): Alcon, the global leader in eye care, a division of Novartis, has won the prestigious Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) Medical Technology Excellence Award in two categories, Best Technology Solution in Surgical and Best Technology Solution in Ophthalmology.

Y. S. Chowdhary, Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Government of India presented the Award to Alcon India in a glittering ceremony held in New Delhi.

The event honoured Alcon India for its contribution in the medical technology in India. The awards were presented in the categoriesf best technology solution in Medical Imaging, Diagnostic, Monitoring, Surgical, Therapeutic, Radiology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Oncology, Dentistry, Ophthalmology and start up.

Speaking on this occasion, a company spokesperson, said, "This award reiterates Alcon's leadership position in eye care. Our contribution in the medical technology in India, through our innovative products has automated some of the most critical steps in cataract surgery making it safer and more precise. It is a testimony of our efforts to offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives."

ASSOCHAM is a very prestigious and leading trade association of India. Established in 1920 and having more than 4, 50,000 members. It is also referred to as the "Chamber of Chambers" having in its fold more than 400 Industry Chambers. (ANI-NewsVoir)