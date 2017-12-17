Airtel directed to provisionally suspend Aadhaar-related e-KYC verification

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Amid the extension of the deadline to link one's Aadhaar details with a number of platforms, including mobile numbers, The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has reportedly provisionally stalled the same for Bharti Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank.

According to reports, the Aadhaar creation and governing body has temporarily prohibited the telecom giant from carrying out Aadhaar-based SIM verification of its customers using e-KYC process.

The decision comes in the wake of accusations and complaints of Bharti Airtel allegedly using the aforementioned verification process to open payments bank accounts of its customers without their knowledge or consent. It was reported that over 20 lakh customers had received enormous amounts of money in their Airtel bank accounts, which were allegedly operational without their knowledge.

Taking cognizance of this, the UIDAI has reportedly summoned an audit of Bharti Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank to verify the compliance of their systems and processes with the Aadhaar Act.

The body has also taken heed of allegations of such payments bank accounts being linked to receive LPG subsidy.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)