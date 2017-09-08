Airoshine Introduces Car Air Purifiers

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Airoshine on Friday introduced Airoshine A-808, a new line of air purifiers for cars in India in line with the increased health concerns with rapid degradation of air quality.

The A-808 comes with a unique six layer air filtration technology which includes the pre-filter and a very effective heap filtration system. The activated carbon filter layer can effectively remove TVOC, smoke, odors and other elements.

The product has been designed to provide clean and healthy air and can be plugged directly into the lighter charging point of any car. In addition, the A 808 also has been inbuilt with USB and Micro USB charging points for the convenience of its customers.

"Priced at Rs. 4,950, A-808 is total value for money. We have ensured its availability on all major ecommerce platforms such as Amazon and www.airoshine.com. Besides car purifiers, we are also bringing to Indian homes room purifiers soon to achieve what we aim, battle poor indoor air quality affecting the health of our children and the lack of availability of high quality and effective air purification systems," says Raghav Gupta, CEO Airoshine.

The machine produces an impressive ten million anion per second. In addition, features like low noise and touch buttons make it highly efficient and user friendly. The electric leakage protection factor vouches for customers' safety. (ANI)