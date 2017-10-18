Airbnb launches Diwali-centric campaign under 'Live There' banner

New Delhi [India], Oct. 18 (ANI): With the festive season round the corner, Airbnb launched its Diwali campaign, inviting the world to celebrate the vibrant festival with India, the way locals do. In line with Airbnb's vision of a world where anyone can "Belong Anywhere', the campaign captures how there are no strangers on Airbnb.

The campaign, which comes under the umbrella of Airbnb's 'Live There' vision, follows the journey of a traveler during the auspicious festival of lights, when the whole country basks in the spirit of festivity.

She is seen being welcomed into a beautiful home and by the family of her Airbnb host. Guided by the local expertise of her host, the traveler spends her time in India indulging in typical Diwali preparation eating sweet treats, decorating the home with flowers and a splash of colour, and most importantly lighting lamps to bring light into the home and into life.

The premise of the Diwali campaign appeals to the sensibilities of the new age traveler who is seeking a one of its kind experience by immersing oneself in the local life and creating vivid memories.

"The best way to experience a new place is to immerse oneself in the local culture by living like locals do, and Airbnb offers travelers the chance to do just that. Festivals are an intrinsic part of any culture, and the 'festival of lights' is a time when India comes together in the spirit of celebration. The Airbnb Diwali campaign resonates this spirit by showcasing how the tradition of Indian hospitality can make anybody feel like a local. It aims to give travelers a glimpse of the enriching experience when they travel to India and live with Airbnb hosts," said Juliana Nguyen, ?Regional Brand Marketing Director, APAC, Airbnb.

The campaign is a part of Airbnb's larger global campaign, Live There, which gives travelers a refreshing perspective of popular destinations through curated experiences which break away from standard itineraries. (ANI)