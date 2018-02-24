Airbnb envisions expansion to 1000 destinations in 2018

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Online hospitality service provider Airbnb has announced its expansion to more than 1000 destinations, including Easter Island, Tasmania and Iceland, in 2018.

The expansion is a result of the company witnessing a 2500 percent growth in experience bookings, and a 25 fold growth in Homes in 2017.

Additionally, the company also announced the launch of four new passion categories - Airbnb Concerts, Social Dining, Adventures - and expanding Social Impact Experiences.

Over 50,000 hosts, the company said, applied to host experiences, and are filtered based on expertise, local access and their ability to offer great hospitality, thus helping guests in building knowledge about what every destination has to offer, from local cuisine and arts to music and outdoor adventures.

" In ten years, we've seen Airbnb hosts drive magical travel at unprecedented scale. And since launching Trips in November 2016, we've shown that this doesn't just apply to Homes. Our vision of end-to-end travel, encompassing where you stay, what you do and who you meet, has helped almost a million travelers better get to know destinations through Experiences, travel activities crafted and led by expert locals," the company said. (ANI)