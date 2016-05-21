Air India starts discount fares scheme

To lure more flyers national passenger carrier Air India on Saturday offered a new discount scheme, with fares starting from Rs.1,499 (all inclusive).According to the airline, the 'Super Sale' scheme offers passengers tickets at attractive fares starting from Rs.1,499 (all inclusive) on its domestic network.The sale period for the offer is from May 21 to 25, 2016, the national passenger carrier said in its official account at the micro-blogging website Twitter.Further, the airline said that the offer would be applicable for the travel period between July 1 and September 30.The national carrier's sales follows similar discount offers that were started by budget airlines such as AirAsia India, SpiceJet and IndiGo.According to industry insiders, airlines offer special fares not just to stimulate demand, but also to increase load factors during the lean seasons.The periods between January-March and July-September are considered to be lean travel seasons.