AI and Robotics considered future skills for employment by college graduates

New Delhi [India], Dec 7 (ANI-NewsVoir): Excerpts from the section of Future Jobs: Future Skills from India Skills Report 2018 shows 46 percent of college graduates find Artificial intelligence as the next generation technology where technology leaders are drumming up the thought that the emergence of new technology such as AI and Robotics are going to be the new drivers of employment.

Over 36 percent consider 3D and Bio Printing where 21 percent consider Agricultural Robots and only seven percent consider Augmented Reality as next gen technology for employment.

The section on Future Jobs also finds that more than 52 percent candidates consider Agricultural Technologies followed by 25 percent consider Healthcare technologies to be the focus for companies for technology adoption where Transport and Military Technologies were considered 12 and 11 percent respectively where future jobs will arrive.

Recently All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has revised the curriculum for the four year undergraduate program. Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Internet of things are mandatory induction program from academic year 2018-19 to prepare future engineers more employable.

Nirmal Singh, CEO of Wheebox said, "The revised curriculum by AICTE establishes the fact that emerging next generation technologies have started its germination for large number of businesses and thus the new access to information using such curriculum will make engineering graduates more employable. However next generation technologies shall not be taught in theory, but using applicability in businesses."

Over 5000 education campuses participated in one of the largest employability survey conducted by global employability assessment provider Wheebox in association with industries bodies and organisation leaders like All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Pearson Education and HR Tech Company People.

This year the report emphasize on Future Skills and Future Jobs for Indian ecosystem in its 5th Annual report on talent demand and supply. India Skills Report 2018 will be published in January in New Delhi. (ANI-NewsVoir)